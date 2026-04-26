Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 26, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Representative image of vegetables
Representative image of vegetables
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on April 26 (Sunday), with only a few vegetables recording price changes.

Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:

Ginger prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 85 compared to the April 13 market rate.

Lemon prices have also risen by Rs 40, reaching Rs 220 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 50 and are now priced at Rs 130 per kg.

Tomato prices have risen by Rs 20, reaching Rs 50 per kg. Beetroot prices also have surged by Rs 20 and now priced at Rs 45 per kg

Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 50 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 25 per kg

Potato: Rs 18 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

Chennai's Koyambedu market
Vegetable price today
Tomato
Onion
beans
Price change

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in