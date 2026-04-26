Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 26, 2026

Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:

Ginger prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 85 compared to the April 13 market rate.

Lemon prices have also risen by Rs 40, reaching Rs 220 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 50 and are now priced at Rs 130 per kg.

Tomato prices have risen by Rs 20, reaching Rs 50 per kg. Beetroot prices also have surged by Rs 20 and now priced at Rs 45 per kg

Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 50 per kg.