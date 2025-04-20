Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 20, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on April 20, with very few items witnessing a drop while others remained the same.

According to traders at the market, the price of beetroot, which was sold at 25 per kg on April 19, has decreased by Rs 10 and is now being sold at Rs 15/kg.

Beans are being sold at Rs 60 today, while it was sold at Rs 70 on April 19.

The price of drumsticks remains unchanged at Rs 40 per kg, after having jumped by Rs 15 on April 17.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 35 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 40/ per kg on Friday.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes and onions also saw no changes in rates today.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 15 per kg, while onions remain priced at Rs 20 per kg, following a recent increase.















