Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 16, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on April 16 (Wednesday), with some items witnessing a drop while others saw an increase.

According to traders at the market, the price of beans, which was sold at Rs 70 per kg on April 12, has decreased by Rs 20 today and is now being sold at Rs 50/kg.

Lemon was priced at Rs 80/kg on April 12 and it has been decreased to Rs 70/kg today.

On the other hand, carrots are priced at Rs 40/kg today. It was sold at Rs 25/kg on April 12.

The price of raw mango has risen to Rs 60/kg after being priced at Rs 30/kg in the past few days.

On April 16, onions are sold at Rs 16/kg, peas Rs 70/kg, tomatoes at Rs 15/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 20/kg.