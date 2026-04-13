Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 13, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on April 13 (Monday), with only a few vegetables recording price changes.
Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:
Lemon prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 180 compared to the April 9 market rate.
Tomato prices have also risen by Rs 15, reaching Rs 30 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 20 and are now priced at Rs 80 per kg.
Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 40 per kg.
What are the prices of essential vegetables?
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
What are the prices of other vegetables?
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
How much do herbs cost today?
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg