Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 13, 2026

Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:

Lemon prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 180 compared to the April 9 market rate.

Tomato prices have also risen by Rs 15, reaching Rs 30 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 20 and are now priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 40 per kg.