Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 13, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu vegetable market. File photo
Koyambedu vegetable market. File photo
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on April 13 (Monday), with only a few vegetables recording price changes.

Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:

Lemon prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 180 compared to the April 9 market rate.

Tomato prices have also risen by Rs 15, reaching Rs 30 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 20 and are now priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 40 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

Koyambedu vegetable price
Vegetable Price
chennai vegetable price

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in