Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 12, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market remained stable on April 12 (Saturday).

According to traders at the market, lemon continues to be sold at Rs 80 per kilogram, following an increase of Rs 30 from April 1.

The price of raw mangoes remains unchanged at Rs 30 per kg, after having dropped by Rs 10 on April 6.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, maintaining the price observed on April 8.

Drumsticks continue to be priced at Rs 25 per kg, following a gradual rise from Rs 20 earlier this month.

On April 12, onions are sold at Rs 18/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 30/kg, tomatoes at Rs 18/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 20/kg.















