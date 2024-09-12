Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 12.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex continued to record moderate fluctuations on Friday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

Beans price has been decreased by Rs 25, and is sold at Rs 45 today.

Broad Beans has been reduced by Rs 30, from Rs 70 on Sunday and is sold for Rs 40 today.

Capsicum price has been increased by Rs 20 and today it is being sold for Rs 55.

Ooty carrots price has been reduced by Rs 20 from Rs 80 on Sunday to Rs 60 today.

Ladies finger price has risen by Rs 15, increasing from Rs 20 on September 8 to Rs 35 today.

Drumstick's price increased by Rs 10 (from Rs 35 to Rs 45), and Ginger's price increased by Rs 10 (from Rs 140 to Rs 150).

Garlic’s price decreased by Rs 10 and is now being sold for Rs 360 per kg.

Raddish prices increased by Rs 5 (from Rs 15 on Sunday to Rs 20 today).

Onion prices have decreased by Rs 2 from the Sunday price of Rs 60, making the current price Rs 58.

Tomato prices have increased by Rs 3, with today's price being Rs 30.