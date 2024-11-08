Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 08.11.2024

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai continued to record moderate fluctuations on Friday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of radish dropped by half, from Rs 60 to Rs 30. Chow chow, peas, and garlic prices also decreased. Chow chow fell from Rs 50 to Rs 30, peas from Rs 200 to Rs 180, and garlic from Rs 380 to Rs 360.

Ladies finger prices rose by Rs 10, moving from Rs 25 to Rs 35. Cabbage prices fell by Rs 5, from Rs 35 to Rs 30.

Capsicum and ginger prices decreased by Rs 10 each, with capsicum dropping from Rs 80 to Rs 70 and ginger from Rs 180 to Rs 170. Bell pepper saw a Rs 30 reduction, from Rs 120 to Rs 90.

The prices of drumstick and snake gourd rose by Rs 5 each, now selling at Rs 50 and Rs 20, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for staple vegetables like tomatoes, onions, potatoes, carrots, and beetroots have remained stable with no major fluctuations.