Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 06.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of Ooty carrot, lemon and garlic at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Friday.

On the other hand, the rate green chillies have recorded a dip today.

A kg of garlic used to sell for up to Rs 360 but fell to Rs 300 by the end of August.

A kg of garlic is sold at Rs 340 on Wednesday, today it is being sold at Rs 350, with an increase of Rs 10

Ooty carrot was sold at Rs 90 per kg on Wednesday, but today it has gone up by twenty rupees to Rs 110 per kg.

Similarly, a kg of lemon was sold at 140 rupees on Wednesday, but today it is selling at 150 rupees.

A kilo of green chilies was sold at 40 rupees, but today it is sold at 30 rupees per kilo, reduced by 10 rupees.