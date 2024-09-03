Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 03.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like green chillies, garlic, coriander, mango, cauliflower, and beans at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the rates of lemon, Ooty carrot, and beetroot have recorded a dip today.

Mango prices have been on the rise since last August.

On August 31, a kg of mango was sold at Rs 160, but today it has gone up to Rs 180.

Last week green chillies were sold at Rs 35 per kg, but earlier this week the price has increased by Rs 15 to Rs 50 per kg.

Coriander was being sold without any change in price for the past few months. Coriander, which was being sold at Rs 3, is now being sold at Rs 12, with an increase of Rs 9.

A kg of garlic used to sell for up to Rs 360 but fell to Rs 300 by the end of August. A kg of garlic is selling at Rs 320, up by Rs 20 earlier this week.

The price of second-grade cauliflower has increased by Rs 70 today. Cauliflower, which was sold at Rs 20 on the 31st, is being sold at Rs 95 today.

The price of beans has been fluctuating for the past few days. Beans, which sold for up to Rs 180 in August, eventually fell below Rs 100. On August 31, a kilo of beans was sold at Rs 70, but today it has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 90.

The price of a kilo of lemon has fallen to Rs 20. On August 31, lemons were sold at Rs 170 per kg, but today they are selling at Rs 150.

The prices of Ooty carrots and beetroot fluctuate during monsoons.

Today, a kg of beetroot is sold at Rs 30, while the price of a kg of Ooty carrot has been fixed at Rs 80.