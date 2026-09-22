Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on September 22, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on September 22 (Tuesday), with no changes reported.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as September 21
Onion: Rs 65 per kg
Small onion: Rs 90 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Drumstick : Rs 40 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 170 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg