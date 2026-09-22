Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on September 22, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on September 22 (Tuesday), with no changes reported.

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as September 21

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 65 per kg

Small onion: Rs 90 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Drumstick : Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg

Ginger: Rs 170 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg

Vegetable Price
Vegetable price in Chennai
Koyambedu market
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