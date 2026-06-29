Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 29, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 29 (Monday), with no major changes reported.
According to traders, most vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged when compared to June 28 (Sunday). Onion, tomato, potato, small onion, beans, ginger, garlic, green chillies and coconut continued to be sold at the previous day's rates.
No major price fluctuations were reported in the wholesale market, with commodities such as drumstick (Rs 40 per kg), green peas (Rs 140 per kg), lemon (Rs 90 per kg), coriander (Rs 6 per bunch) and mint (Rs 6 per bunch) also retaining their June 28 prices.
Onion: Rs 30 per kg
Small onion: Rs 50 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Ginger: Rs 150 per kg
Tomato: Rs 20 per kg
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 180 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Okra: Rs 30 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 60 per kg
Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch