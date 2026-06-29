Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 29, 2026

According to traders, most vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged when compared to June 28 (Sunday). Onion, tomato, potato, small onion, beans, ginger, garlic, green chillies and coconut continued to be sold at the previous day's rates.

No major price fluctuations were reported in the wholesale market, with commodities such as drumstick (Rs 40 per kg), green peas (Rs 140 per kg), lemon (Rs 90 per kg), coriander (Rs 6 per bunch) and mint (Rs 6 per bunch) also retaining their June 28 prices.