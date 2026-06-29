Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 29, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative imageDT Next
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CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 29 (Monday), with no major changes reported.

According to traders, most vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market remained unchanged when compared to June 28 (Sunday). Onion, tomato, potato, small onion, beans, ginger, garlic, green chillies and coconut continued to be sold at the previous day's rates.

No major price fluctuations were reported in the wholesale market, with commodities such as drumstick (Rs 40 per kg), green peas (Rs 140 per kg), lemon (Rs 90 per kg), coriander (Rs 6 per bunch) and mint (Rs 6 per bunch) also retaining their June 28 prices.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 30 per kg

Small onion: Rs 50 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Ginger: Rs 150 per kg

Tomato: Rs 20 per kg

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 180 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

Okra: Rs 30 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 60 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
wholesale market
vegetable prices
Groceries
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