Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 22, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Representative image of vegetables
Representative image of vegetables
Updated on

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai saw changes on June 22 (Monday), with onion and tomato prices declining when compared to June 12.

According to traders, prices of essential vegetables such as potato, beans, ginger and lemon continue to fluctuate based on arrivals and demand.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 30 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Ginger: Rs 150 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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