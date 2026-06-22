Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 22, 2026

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai saw changes on June 22 (Monday), with onion and tomato prices declining when compared to June 12.
According to traders, prices of essential vegetables such as potato, beans, ginger and lemon continue to fluctuate based on arrivals and demand.
Onion: Rs 30 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Ginger: Rs 150 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch