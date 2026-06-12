Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 12, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 12, 2026
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 12 (Friday), with no changes reported.

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on June 11 (Thursday).

Ginger and beans prices also remain unchanged, when compared to yesterday's price.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 34 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 110 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Ginger: Rs 150 per kg

Tomato: Rs 60 per kg

Lemon: Rs 100 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

grocery
Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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