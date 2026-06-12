Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 12, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 12 (Friday), with no changes reported.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on June 11 (Thursday).
Ginger and beans prices also remain unchanged, when compared to yesterday's price.
Onion: Rs 34 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 110 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Ginger: Rs 150 per kg
Tomato: Rs 60 per kg
Lemon: Rs 100 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch