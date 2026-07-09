Check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 9, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on July 9 (Thursday), with no changes reported.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as July 7.
Onion - Rs 30 per kg
Tomato - Rs 15 per kg
Beans - Rs 100 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Lemon: Rs 80 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Ginger: Rs 250 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 60 per kg
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch
Mint: Rs 8 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch