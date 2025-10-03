Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on October 3, 2025

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.80 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city on Friday.

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

The government on April 7 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, according to an official order.

The excise duty on petrol was increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10, the order said.