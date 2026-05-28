Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on May 28, 2026

Global crude oil prices had surged more than 50 per cent since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

State-run retailers had delayed passing on higher input costs for weeks, a move the government said was intended to shield consumers from inflation. Opposition parties, however, accused the administration of holding back price increases until after key state elections.

The May 15 increase came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanded its electoral footprint by winning three of five state and UT elections, including West Bengal.

Retail fuel prices were first raised by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by a 90-paise increase on May 19 and another hike on May 23, when petrol prices rose by 87 paise and diesel by 91 paise per litre. On May 25, petrol was raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71. Monday's increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

The increase varies across cities due to differences in local taxes.