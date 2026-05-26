Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on May 26, 2026

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

Any volatility in global oil markets or currency fluctuations can directly impact domestic fuel rates. In addition, refining costs, freight charges, and dealer commissions also play a role in determining the final retail price.

Variations in fuel prices are commonly seen across different cities and states due to differences in local taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by respective state governments.

Consumers are advised to keep track of daily revisions, as geopolitical developments, supply constraints, and changes in global demand can influence crude oil prices and lead to future adjustments in domestic fuel rates.