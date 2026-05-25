Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on May 25, 2026

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 107.77 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 99.55 in the city on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 82 paise per litre on Saturday, marking the third increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 and 90 paise a litre on May 19.

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.