Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on June 5, 2026

According to a Daily Thanthi report, one litre of petrol costs Rs 107.77 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 99.55 in the city on Friday.

On May 25, petrol was raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71. The May 25 increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Until May, fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a Rs 2 per litre reduction announced in March 2024 ahead of the national elections.