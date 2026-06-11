Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on June 11, 2026

According to a Daily Thanthi report, one litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 107.77, while diesel costs Rs 99.55 per litre in Chennai on Thursday.

On May 25, petrol was raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71. The increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Until May, fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a Rs 2 per litre reduction announced in March 2024 ahead of the national elections.