Chennai

Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on April 26, 2026

Planning to refuel your vehicle? Check what you’ll have to pay for petrol and diesel in Chennai today
Representative image for petrol
Representative image for petrolDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.84 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city on Sunday.

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

Any volatility in global oil markets or currency fluctuations can directly impact domestic fuel rates. In addition, refining costs, freight charges, and dealer commissions also play a role in determining the final retail price.

Variations in fuel prices are commonly seen across different cities and states due to differences in local taxes, including Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed by respective state governments.

While prices in Chennai have remained steady for now, consumers are advised to keep track of daily revisions, as geopolitical developments, supply constraints, and changes in global demand can influence crude oil prices and lead to future adjustments in domestic fuel rates.

Crude oil
Petrol prices
diesel prices

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