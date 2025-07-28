Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 July 2025 10:34 AM IST
    Check out gold price in Chennai on July 28, 2025
    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable on Monday (July 28, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,160.

    A sovereign of the yellow metal continues to be sold at Rs 73,280.

    On Saturday (July 26), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,280 after recording a decrease of Rs 400 per sovereign.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

    Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 28, the rate stands at Rs 73,280 per sovereign.

    On the other hand the price of silver also remains stable and is sold at Rs 126/gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    26.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

    25.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,680

    24.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,040

    23.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040

    22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280

    Silver price over the last five days:

    26.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126

    25.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

    24.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

    23.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 129

    22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128

    Online Desk

