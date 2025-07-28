Check out gold price in Chennai on July 28, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable on Monday (July 28, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,160.
A sovereign of the yellow metal continues to be sold at Rs 73,280.
On Saturday (July 26), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 73,280 after recording a decrease of Rs 400 per sovereign.
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.
Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, July 28, the rate stands at Rs 73,280 per sovereign.
On the other hand the price of silver also remains stable and is sold at Rs 126/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
26.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280
25.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,680
24.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,040
23.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 75,040
22.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,280
Silver price over the last five days:
26.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 126
25.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128
24.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128
23.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 129
22.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 128