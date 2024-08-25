Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Krishna Jayanthi here

CHENNAI: In connection with Krishna Jayanthi festival on Monday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be following the Saturday train schedule.

As per the note from CMRL, Metro trains will run during the service hours from 5 am to 11 pm in the following timings.

On Monday, Metro trains will run every six minutes between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

And, from 5 am to 8 am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm, Metro trains will be available every seven minutes.

Lastly, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes between 10 pm to 11 pm.