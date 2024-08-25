Begin typing your search...

    Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Krishna Jayanthi here

    Krishna Jayanthi festival on Monday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be following the Saturday train schedule.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Aug 2024 11:21 AM GMT
    Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Krishna Jayanthi here
    X

    Chennai Metro Train

    CHENNAI: In connection with Krishna Jayanthi festival on Monday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be following the Saturday train schedule.

    As per the note from CMRL, Metro trains will run during the service hours from 5 am to 11 pm in the following timings.

    On Monday, Metro trains will run every six minutes between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

    And, from 5 am to 8 am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm, Metro trains will be available every seven minutes.

    Lastly, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes between 10 pm to 11 pm.

    Metro TrainsChennai MetroCMRL TimingsKrishna Jayanthi
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick