Cheating case accused in Kerala cops’ lookout list detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was detained in Chennai airport when he came to board the flight to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Immigration officers found out that Hibathulla Villan of Kerala was wanted by the Kerala police in a cheating case.

Officers detained Hibathulla in the immigration room and cancelled his trip and the Kerala police were alerted.

Hibathulla was handed over to the Chennai Airport police station.

A special team from Kerala is expected to arrive in Chennai and take Hibathulla to their custody.