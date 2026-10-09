Chaos at awareness event as railway commuters slam poor facilities at Chromepet station

CHENNAI: A safety awareness programme held at Chromepet railway station on Wednesday (October 7) evening witnessed heated arguments between passengers and officials, with commuters questioning the authorities over the lack of adequate access facilities at the station.
The programme was organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Police, and railway officials to prevent passengers from dangerously crossing the tracks at the Chromepet station.
During the programme, passengers were cautioned through loudspeakers about the dangers of crossing the tracks, and were advised to use the foot overbridge or subway instead of crossing the tracks and warned that violators could face fines and legal action.
Pamphlets warning against trespassing were also distributed, and awareness banners were displayed.
Even as the event was going on, several passengers, most of them women, crossed the tracks. Seeing this, RPF personnel, railway staff and women ticket examiners stopped them and warned them against crossing the tracks.
This led to heated arguments, with passengers questioning why there was no subway at Chromepet unlike stations such as Meenambakkam and St Thomas Mount where commuters are able to exit the station safely.
They also demanded that the subway constructed by the Highways Department on Radha Nagar Main Road be connected to Chromepet station, with proper stairways provided to enable passengers to access the station safely.
Another major grievance was the frequent non-functioning of escalators and lifts at the station.
Passengers complained that they are forced to climb around 30 steps up and another 30 steps down using the foot overbridge when the escalators and lifts are not operational.
"We know that crossing the tracks is dangerous, but when there is no convenient alternative, we are forced to take the risk," many commuters told the officials.
Officials, however, said while they understood the difficulties faced by passengers, crossing railway tracks could even result in loss of life. They said the awareness campaign was being conducted to prevent accidents and ensure passenger safety.
Railway officials said several petitions regarding the problems faced by commuters at Chromepet station had already been received.
They said that the ongoing development works are expected to be completed by April 2027.
They added that additional escalators and lifts are planned, while steps are also being taken by the Railways and Highways Department to connect the Radha Nagar subway with the railway station and provide proper access for passengers.