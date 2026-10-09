Chaos at awareness event as railway commuters slam poor facilities at Chromepet station

The programme was organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Police, and railway officials to prevent passengers from dangerously crossing the tracks at the Chromepet station.

During the programme, passengers were cautioned through loudspeakers about the dangers of crossing the tracks, and were advised to use the foot overbridge or subway instead of crossing the tracks and warned that violators could face fines and legal action.

Pamphlets warning against trespassing were also distributed, and awareness banners were displayed.

Even as the event was going on, several passengers, most of them women, crossed the tracks. Seeing this, RPF personnel, railway staff and women ticket examiners stopped them and warned them against crossing the tracks.