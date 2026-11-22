Recalling her early years, she says she would perform at 20 to 25 concerts during the 30 to 35 days of the season. Over time, she gradually reduced the number of performances, becoming more particular about programming and repertoire. With several rasikas attending multiple concerts across the season, she believes it is important for artists to offer something different each time. “You have to be careful with the planning. What raga or kriti are we singing? We also have to approach some of the more challenging compositions in Carnatic music thoughtfully during the Margazhi season,” she adds.



Another aspect of the evolving music landscape is the role of digital platforms and collaborations in introducing classical music to younger audiences.“Collaborations, singing with piano, drums and guitar, which we call fusion or experimentation, can reach younger audiences. But you have to find your own way of doing it. If you call it a Carnatic music concert, you have to respect it. You should not tamper with it,” she says, adding that there will always be an audience for the art form.