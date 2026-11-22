CHENNAI: For Carnatic vocalist Padma Bhushan Dr Sudha Raghunathan, Margazhi is an integral part of her musical journey and identity. Having begun performing during the season at the age of 17, she has witnessed Chennai’s music calendar evolve over the decades, along with its musicians and rasikas.
At the Margazhi Experience, presented by Amazon Music in association with Giri at The Music Academy, on Thursday, the vocalist brought together a repertoire that celebrated the richness of Carnatic music. Opening the evening with Mathey Malayadhwaja, she went on to perform compositions including Vatapi Ganapathim, set in the Hamsadhwani raga, and Jagadodharana. The performance also featured Maithreem Bhajatha and the much-loved Kurai Ondrum Illai.
Reflecting on what the season means to her, Sudha says it has played a significant role in shaping her career. “The month of Margazhi is a time when Carnatic music and dance flourish. This particular season has brought about a lot of changes in me. It has given me recognition. The same fans continue to come to my concerts. It’s an identity that the month of Margazhi has given me,” she says.
Recalling her early years, she says she would perform at 20 to 25 concerts during the 30 to 35 days of the season. Over time, she gradually reduced the number of performances, becoming more particular about programming and repertoire. With several rasikas attending multiple concerts across the season, she believes it is important for artists to offer something different each time. “You have to be careful with the planning. What raga or kriti are we singing? We also have to approach some of the more challenging compositions in Carnatic music thoughtfully during the Margazhi season,” she adds.
Another aspect of the evolving music landscape is the role of digital platforms and collaborations in introducing classical music to younger audiences.“Collaborations, singing with piano, drums and guitar, which we call fusion or experimentation, can reach younger audiences. But you have to find your own way of doing it. If you call it a Carnatic music concert, you have to respect it. You should not tamper with it,” she says, adding that there will always be an audience for the art form.
For her, the future of the art form also depends on how early children are introduced to music. The GCMA’s initiative, Create A Rasika, a programme that introduces school students to Carnatic music through demonstrations and awareness sessions, is therefore an important step towards nurturing future listeners. She believes that children need not necessarily pursue music professionally to benefit from learning and appreciating it. “Even if they are not professionally trained, music will be a support in their lives. It is a stress buster. They can listen to music all their lives. They become an audience, which is also extremely important for the space of music. It is not enough to just be a singer or a musician. You need a lot of listeners,” she tells DT Next.