Changes in pattern of trains to and fro Chennai Central on 16.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: Following the resumption of traffic between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi railway stations (UP fast line from 02.10 am and DOWN line from 04.20 am on Oct 16, Wednesday), there are changes in the pattern of train services, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 22650 Erode – Chennai Yercaud Express, Train No 22652 Palakkad – Chennai Express, Train No 12602 Mangaluru – Chennai Mail, Train No 12672 Mettupalayam – Chennai Nilgiri Express, Train No 16022 Mysuru – Chennai Kaveri Express, Train No 12674 Coimbatore – Chennai Cheran Express, Train No 12624 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Mail, Train No 12686 Mangaluru – Chennai Express, Train No 12696 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Express, and Train No 22159 Mumbai CST – Chennai Express will run on a normal route and reach Chennai Central on Wednesday.

2. Train No 12675 Dr MGR Chennai – Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to leave at 6 am on Wednesday is rescheduled to leave at 10 am, on the same day from Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central.

3. Train No 12695 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Express, Train No 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mumbai CST Express, and Train No 22637 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mangaluru West Coast Express will run on normal route from Dr MGR Chennai Central.