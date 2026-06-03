Changes in pattern of EMUs on Egmore-Villupuram section for 4 hours

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced changes in the train patterns of the EMU services in view of the Line Block/Power Block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section between Kodambakkam and St Thomas Mount stations from 11:05 pm to 3:05 am on June 5 and 6 (4 hours).
Train 40089 Beach-Tambaram EMU leaving Beach at 11:40 pm, and Train 40091 Beach- Tambaram EMU leaving Beach at 11:59 pm will be fully cancelled on June 5. Train 40208 Guduvancheri-Beach EMU leaving Guduvancheri at 11:20 pm, and Train 40572 Chengalpattu-Beach EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 11 pm on June 5 will be partially cancelled between Tambram and Beach.