    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2025 7:07 PM IST
    Changes announced in EMU train patterns on Chennai Central - Arakkonam section
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of the following EMU train services in view of the Line Block/Signal Block permitted in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12:30 am to 3:30 am on March 26, 27, & 28, 2025 (3 hours).

    Train No. 43001, Moore Market Complex Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:15 am on March 26, 27, & 28, is fully cancelled.

    Train No. 43126, Pattabiram Military Siding leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 7:35 pm on March 26 and 27, will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Moore Market Complex.

    Online Desk

