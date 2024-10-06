Change in frequency of Chennai Metro trains on 6.10.2024; check here

CHENNAI: Metro trains will be running at 3.5 minutes frequency between Washermanpet and AG DMS stations, the CMRL announced on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the Corridor-1 section (Wimco Nagar Depot to Airport), Metro trains will follow a 7-minute frequency.

And as usual, trains will run at a frequency of 7 minutes on the Green Line of the Chennai Metro (Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central to St Thomas Mount), the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) added.

The change in service timing was announced to accommodate overcrowding at the metro stations, owing to the mega IAF air show held at the Marina beach today.