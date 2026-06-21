Centre prioritises energy security by shifting towards coal gasification: Minister

Stating that the Centre is giving incentives to the tune of Rs 46,000 crores for coal gasification, he told reporters that more than 35 companies will be starting coal gasification activities in India within two months. "We are encouraging the companies bringing technology to India to solve the technology gap for this purpose", he added.

Pointing out that India has the fifth-largest coal reserve in the world, the minister said that electricity is generated from coal in about 73 per cent of thermal power projects in the country.