Cement mixer lorry rams into two-wheeler, kills woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman was killed after a cement mixer lorry allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler she was travelling on with her son at Kilpauk on Sunday (July 5).
According to the police, Saira Banu, a resident of Kaladipet in Tiruvottiyur, was riding pillion, while her son, Mohammed Ashiq, was riding the motorcycle towards Aminjikarai.
When they reached near the Dasaprakash signal junction on Poonamallee High Road, a cement mixer lorry coming from behind allegedly hit the bike.
The impact threw both of them onto the road.
Saira Banu came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries. Mohammed Ashiq escaped unhurt.
The Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police registered a case and are investigating the accident.