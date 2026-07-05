Celebrate World Chocolate Day with three easy homemade chocolate recipes

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 tsp cornflour

2 tsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp sugar

1½ tbsp dark chocolate chips

⅓ cup unsweetened khoya

How to Make

Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

In a bowl, mix cocoa powder, cornflour and sugar with a little milk to make a smooth paste.

Stir the paste into the simmering milk.

Add the khoya and dark chocolate chips, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

Allow it to cool completely.

Pour into kulfi moulds and cover with foil.

Freeze for about 2 hours, insert ice cream sticks, then freeze overnight (or for at least 6–8 hours).

To serve, dip the moulds briefly in water and gently remove the kulfis.