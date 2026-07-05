Celebrate World Chocolate Day with three easy homemade chocolate recipes

Ingredients
1 cup milk
1 tsp cornflour
2 tsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp sugar
1½ tbsp dark chocolate chips
⅓ cup unsweetened khoya
How to Make
Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
In a bowl, mix cocoa powder, cornflour and sugar with a little milk to make a smooth paste.
Stir the paste into the simmering milk.
Add the khoya and dark chocolate chips, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon.
Allow it to cool completely.
Pour into kulfi moulds and cover with foil.
Freeze for about 2 hours, insert ice cream sticks, then freeze overnight (or for at least 6–8 hours).
To serve, dip the moulds briefly in water and gently remove the kulfis.
Ingredients
1 cup cooking chocolate, roughly chopped
⅓ cup Rice Krispies
How to Make
Melt the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl placed over gently simmering water, ensuring the bowl doesn't touch the water.
Stir until smooth.
Fold in the Rice Krispies until evenly coated.
Spoon the mixture into chocolate moulds or mini cupcake liners.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or until firm.
Remove from the moulds and serve chilled or at room temperature.
Ingredients
7 tbsp maida
3 tbsp whole wheat flour
10 tbsp icing sugar
4 tbsp cocoa powder
6 tbsp oil
11 tbsp milk
1 tsp baking soda
¾ tsp vanilla essence
¼ cup chocolate glaze (for topping)
Sprinkles (optional)
How to Make
Preheat the oven to 180°C for 10 minutes.
Sift together the maida, whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, icing sugar and baking soda.
Add the oil, milk and vanilla essence, whisking into a smooth, slightly runny batter.
Line a cupcake tray with paper liners and fill each about two-thirds full.
Bake for 18–20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
Cool the cupcakes completely before topping with chocolate glaze.
Decorate with sprinkles, if desired, and serve.