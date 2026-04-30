CEA calls for industry-linked education push to power $ 30 trillion goal

Positioning technology, talent and scale at the centre of India's economic ambitions, the Chief Economic Advisor said the country's GDP, currently at US $3.91 trillion, could rise to US $7.8 trillion by 2030, with a long-term target of US $30 trillion by 2047. Achieving this would require sustained growth of about 12 per cent in dollar terms and a clear-eyed response to emerging global constraints.

"The world is not going to give us technological prowess. We have to develop it indigenously," he said.

Nageswaran emphasised that India's universities and research institutions must operate at the frontier of science and engineering, while also building the ability to acquire and adapt external technologies for domestic conditions. With India's population expected to expand to nearly 1.6 billion in the coming decades, he said, solutions must be designed for scale.