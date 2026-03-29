CCFI opens a dedicated IBD care platform in Chennai

The half-day programme featured scientific sessions on the Indian burden of IBD, advances in therapy, endoscopy and nutrition, alongside the formal inauguration of the chapter.

Experts underlined the need for timely detection and sustained management of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Dr KR Palaniswamy, convenor of the Tamil Nadu chapter, said IBD remained widely misunderstood and often went undiagnosed. “IBD is not a transient illness. Persistent diarrhoea, blood in stools, abdominal pain and fatigue warrant evaluation. Early recognition prevents complications and reduces the need for costly therapies or surgery,” he said.