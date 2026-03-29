CCFI opens a dedicated IBD care platform in Chennai

CHENNAI: Marking a significant step towards early diagnosis and coordinated care for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the Colitis & Crohn’s Foundation of India (CCFI) on Sunday launched its Tamil Nadu State Chapter at a function in T Nagar, bringing together leading gastroenterologists and clinicians to chart a roadmap for awareness, research and patient support.
The half-day programme featured scientific sessions on the Indian burden of IBD, advances in therapy, endoscopy and nutrition, alongside the formal inauguration of the chapter.
Experts underlined the need for timely detection and sustained management of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Dr KR Palaniswamy, convenor of the Tamil Nadu chapter, said IBD remained widely misunderstood and often went undiagnosed. “IBD is not a transient illness. Persistent diarrhoea, blood in stools, abdominal pain and fatigue warrant evaluation. Early recognition prevents complications and reduces the need for costly therapies or surgery,” he said.
Speakers noted a steady rise in cases, particularly in urban settings, with paediatric patients accounting for a notable share. Delayed diagnosis, they said, continued to be a major concern.
The new chapter will focus on public awareness campaigns, training programmes for healthcare professionals, multi-centre research and creation of patient support networks. It will also facilitate access to care by linking patients in need of financial assistance with government schemes, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and private insurance providers.
“IBD requires long-term care, including medication, biologics, nutrition and, when necessary, surgery. With structured support, patients can lead productive lives,” the organisers said.
The event concluded with a panel discussion on dietary management and special clinical situations, reinforcing the message that coordinated, evidence-based care and public awareness are central to improving outcomes in IBD.