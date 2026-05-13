CBSE class 12: 93% pass: Chennai region 2nd in country

Among the region-wise and state-wise pass percentage of General/SC/ST/OBC candidates, the Chennai region registered 94.33% and Tamil Nadu 95.23%.

In the Chennai region, as many as 4,394 students will take supplementary exams.

In Tamil Nadu, students from 1,123 schools wrote the exam in 357 centres. In all, 88,284 students registered for the exam, out of which, 88,146 students appeared for the exam. A total of 83,962 students, of them 39,876 girls, cleared the exam, securing a pass percentage of 95.25. Fifty-two students secured a centum in Tamil language.