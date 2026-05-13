CBSE class 12: 93% pass: Chennai region 2nd in country

CHENNAI: The Chennai region recorded a pass percentage of 93.84 in the CBSE class 12 boards, finishing second among all regions in the country. Tamil Nadu secured a pass percentage of 95.25.
As per the results announced for the 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, with 95.62%, has secured the first position and Bengaluru region reached third, with 93.19%.
The pass percentage of the Chennai region has dipped from 97.39 in the 2024-25 academic year.
Among the region-wise and state-wise pass percentage of General/SC/ST/OBC candidates, the Chennai region registered 94.33% and Tamil Nadu 95.23%.
In the Chennai region, as many as 4,394 students will take supplementary exams.
In Tamil Nadu, students from 1,123 schools wrote the exam in 357 centres. In all, 88,284 students registered for the exam, out of which, 88,146 students appeared for the exam. A total of 83,962 students, of them 39,876 girls, cleared the exam, securing a pass percentage of 95.25. Fifty-two students secured a centum in Tamil language.
In nationwide performance, over 85% candidates cleared the exams this year. Kendriya Vidyalayas registered a pass percentage of 98.55%, government schools 89.55%, and government-aided schools 86.07%.
According to the examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the overall pass rate dipped by over three percentage points compared to the last year. A total of 94,028 candidates — 5.32% of all examinees — scored 90% and above, while 17,113 candidates (0.97%) scored 95% or more. Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations and recorded 88.86 pass percentage, while for boys, it stood at 82.13 per cent. Transgender candidates achieved a 100% pass rate.
Students can procure results at www.cbse.gov.in and www.results.nic.in.