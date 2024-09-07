CBI raids premises of Inspector in ECR land dispute case

CHENNAI: An Inspector with Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has been booked by the CBI for criminally conspiring with private persons and interfering in a dispute over an 18.25 cent property on Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai off East Coast Road. Four other individuals have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Inspector, Anandbabu is serving at the Neelankarai police station at present. On May 14 this year, Inspector Anandbabu along with the other four persons booked in the case, M Gopalakrishnan, M Saravanan, S Devan and S Srivatsan, along with 20 anti-social elements and ten policemen trespassed into the property and tried to dispose the occupants, according to the complainant, T Karthik.

According to the complainant, the concerned property is under litigation and when the Inspector and the others entered the property on May 14, he alerted the police control room and rushed to the scene with his old parents.

The Inspector allegedly did not listen to the complainant’s version and allegedly abused him and his aged parents with filthy words. The Inspector also warned that he would register an FIR against them.