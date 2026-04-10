CBI files report on asset case on MP Navas Kani

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its investigation report before the Madras High Court in connection with a disproportionate assets complaint against Ramanathapuram MP K Navas Kani of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli had approached the High Court seeking directions to the CBI to conduct an inquiry based on the affidavits filed by Navas Kani during the 2019 and 2024 parliamentary elections, he had allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 23.58 crore, amounting to a 288 per cent increase disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The petitioner had also sought a direction to the Income Tax Department to investigate allegations of suppression of income.
When the matter came up for hearing before the Bench comprising the Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, copies of documents relating to the income tax returns filed by MP Navas Kani were submitted by the Income Tax Department in a sealed cover.
Similarly, the CBI also placed relevant documents pertaining to the case before the court.
Directing the Registry to keep the documents in the safe and to produce them at the time of the next hearing, the Bench adjourned the matter to June 15.