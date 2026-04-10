CBI files report on asset case on MP Navas Kani

K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli had approached the High Court seeking directions to the CBI to conduct an inquiry based on the affidavits filed by Navas Kani during the 2019 and 2024 parliamentary elections, he had allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 23.58 crore, amounting to a 288 per cent increase disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The petitioner had also sought a direction to the Income Tax Department to investigate allegations of suppression of income.