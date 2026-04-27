CBI files case against textile firm, IDBI staff for Rs 12 crore fraud

Following the written complaint filed by S Vasanthi, general manager of the NPA Management Group at IDBI Bank's Saidapet branch in Chennai, an FIR was lodged.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd and its former senior executives B Sarath Chandra, CS Aditya Praveen and S Naveen Chandra, were named as accused. The FIR also names unknown public servants of IDBI Bank and other private persons.