CBI court sentences former bank manager, private company CMD to 7 years RI in Rs 5.29 crore housing loan fraud

The CBI Court, in its judgment delivered on Monday , found Deepak V Menon, then Senior Manager at the Central Bank of India’s Triplicane Branch, and B Sivaganesan, CMD of SreeSasthru Associates Kadanthetti Pvt. Ltd, guilty of fraudulent sanction and disbursement of loans.

Menon was sentenced to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 65,000. Sivaganesan also received seven years of RI and was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.17 lakh. The court additionally imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on the private company.