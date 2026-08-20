CBI court sentences ex-Bank of India DGM, five others to 10 years

The court passed the order on Wednesday (August 19), sentencing N Venkatachalam, then DGM, Bank of India; M Sivakumar, record clerk, Sholinganallur Taluk office; T Dasarathan, VAO, Puzhalavandhal; M Manichavelu, VAO, Government of Tamil Nadu; and private persons O P Thamarai Poo and P Thandapani.

The six were also collectively fined Rs 2.70 crore, according to the CBI. The CBI registered the case on May 19, 2010, based on a complaint from Bank of India. The agency alleged that prime accused E Muthuswamy and others, in conspiracy with bank officials, fraudulently obtained various credit facilities by submitting false and fabricated documents.