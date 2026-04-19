CBI begins probe into fake NOC for fuel outlets using forged CoP sign, seal

The agency, which took over the probe from the State police, named multiple accused in the cheating and forgery conspiracy that is believed to span more than six years.

In an order on February 18, the High Court directed the CBI to conduct further investigation and identify any other individuals involved in preparing fake NOCs, along with those already named as accused.

The case originated from an FIR filed on February 11, 2020, at the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, based on a complaint by R Murugavel, a planning consultant for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).