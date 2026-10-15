CBI arrests Chennai SFIO deputy director, two others in Rs 1 crore bribery case

The accused have been identified as Harish Kumar Tanwar, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 2017 batch posted as deputy director at the SFIO in Chennai; advocate Bharat Sharma; and Aryan Sharma, a relative of the advocate.

According to the CBI, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the complainant in exchange for favouring him in an investigation into the DHFL scam being conducted by the SFIO in Chennai, which functions under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.