CBI arrests bank fraud offender after 15 years

The CBI had then filed a chargesheet in 2010, after a probe, against the directors, private persons and S Balasubramaniyan, Branch Manager, Indian Bank. Arokiasamy has been absconding since the case was registered, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2011, and the CBI successfully arrested him on June 4. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.