CBI apprehends absconding accused in Chennai bank fraud case after a decade

CHENNAI: In a breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused in a long-standing bank fraud case. The accused, identified as M Naga Kumar, who had changed his identity to Tamil Selvan, was apprehended in Chennai on Monday.
The accused had been evading law enforcement agencies since the investigation began nearly a decade ago.
According to the CBI, the case was originally registered on September 29, 2015, following a complaint from the Indian Bank, Chennai North Zone. The complaint alleged that K Rajendran, Proprietor of Sri Sai Baba Real Estates and Constructions, along with Sarathy and Balu (Chartered Accountants), unknown public servants, and others, had defrauded the bank of Rs. 4.66 Crores. The group was accused of submitting forged documents to avail various home loans.
M Naga Kumar was identified as one of the borrowers involved in the conspiracy. The CBI had filed a comprehensive charge sheet on March 14, 2017, naming 33 accused individuals, including Kumar.
The agency employed coordinated efforts involving sophisticated technological tools and extensive field operations to trace the fugitive, CBI claimed.
During the search, it was discovered that M Naga Kumar and his wife had been living in Chennai under assumed identities. Kumar had changed his name to Tamil Selvan and had systematically altered all his official documents to support his new identity.
Following discreet operations to confirm his identity, a CBI team successfully apprehended him from Chennai.
The arrested accused was produced before the competent court in Chennai, which has since remanded him to judicial custody.