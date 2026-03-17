CBI apprehends absconding accused in Chennai bank fraud case after a decade

The accused had been evading law enforcement agencies since the investigation began nearly a decade ago.

According to the CBI, the case was originally registered on September 29, 2015, following a complaint from the Indian Bank, Chennai North Zone. The complaint alleged that K Rajendran, Proprietor of Sri Sai Baba Real Estates and Constructions, along with Sarathy and Balu (Chartered Accountants), unknown public servants, and others, had defrauded the bank of Rs. 4.66 Crores. The group was accused of submitting forged documents to avail various home loans.