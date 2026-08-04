Cauvery issue: After Secretariat meet, farmer leader sees no need for all-party meet

CHENNAI: President of the Tamil Nadu Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, PR Pandian, retracted his earlier stance on bringing all parties to the table on Cauvery, saying on Monday that there was no need for an all-party meeting, adding that legal recourse was enough.
His statement assumes significance as it was made after meeting Law Minister R Nirmalkumar at the Secretariat.
Meanwhile, the farmer leader criticised the participation of Union Ministers from Karnataka in the all-party meeting convened by the state government on the Cauvery issue. "It was against the spirit of the law for Union Ministers to participate in the Karnataka all-party meeting. The President should take appropriate action against those Union Ministers from Karnataka," he said.
Pandian alleged that Karnataka had failed to release Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water despite directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
"Lakes and reservoirs in Tamil Nadu, including the Mettur Dam, are in a depleted condition because Karnataka has not released Cauvery water. The issue should be dealt with only through legal proceedings," he said.
He said Karnataka had not complied with the CWMA's directions to release water to Tamil Nadu and urged the State government to continue pursuing legal remedies.
Pandian also referred to the proposed Rasimanal Dam project, stating that if it was constructed, both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu could share Cauvery water without disputes.