Cases of mumps spike in last three years; 31% in Chennai alone

CHENNAI: The incidence of mumps has seen a surge in the last three years with cases increasing from 61 in 2021-22 to 1,091 in 2023-24, as per the data on Integrated Health Information Portal- Integrated Disease Surveillance Program. As many as 129 mumps cases were recorded in 2022-23.

Higher temperatures and greater humidity help the mumps virus to survive and spread, increasing the number of cases, the study pointed out.

A study, published in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research, on the epidemiology of the disease pointed out that Chennai accounted for the highest percentage of mumps cases in 2023-24, mainly due high population density and population migration that aided in the transmission of disease. As many as 31% cases were reported from Chennai.

The overall incidence per lakh population has increased significantly with 0.07% in 2021 to 1.3% in 2024. The incidence rates show a consistent rise, with the most significant jump occurring in 2023-2024.

The study pointed out many causes behind the recent spike in the country such as changing climatic patterns, elevated pollution levels, and weakened immunity. The rise can be associated with temperature, vapour pressure and seasonal behavioural changes such as higher school attendance and indoor congestion in summer and increased social interaction during holidays and vacations.

“This spike could be attributed to the outbreak of mumps in 2023-24. This pattern may suggest several things like the decreasing immunity within the population, inadequate vaccination rates, new viral variants appearing, alterations to the social or environmental elements that promote the spread of illness,” the study added.

The study also suggested that mumps could be included as a notifiable disease in Tamil Nadu to improve surveillance and control measures. Authors of the study highlighted the need for enhanced public health measures to control the spread of the disease, with focus on children aged 6-9 years, and women who have a considerably higher burden of mumps.