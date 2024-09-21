Case registered against former AIADMK minister Vaithilingam on charges of accepting bribe

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against former AIADMK minister Vaithilingam for allegedly accepting a bribe related to the construction of a multi-story residential building.

Vaithilingam served as a minister during the AIADMK regime. He is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 27 crore for permitting the construction of a multi-story residential complex near Perungalathur, Chennai.

The allegation states that Vaithilingam received the bribe in exchange for approving a project to construct the residential complex on 57.94 acres of land owned by a prominent company during the period of 2015-16, media reports stated.

Based on a complaint by the Arappor Iyakkam, a case has been registered against Vaithilingam.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed cases against 11 individuals, including Vaithilingam, his sons, and other city officials.

Investigations underway.