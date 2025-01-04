Begin typing your search...

    Case filed against unidentified PMK cadre for assaulting woman inspector in Chennai

    According to the complaint filed by Najima, the woman inspector of TP Chatram police station (crime), an unidentified person pushed her down, injuring her hand

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Case filed against unidentified PMK cadre for assaulting woman inspector in Chennai
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A case has been registered against an unidentified person, belonging to PMK, for allegedly assaulting a woman inspector at a community hall in Chennai.

    The incident occurred on January 2, 2024, during a protest, seeking arrest of all people involved in the Anna University sexual assault case, led by PMK's Sowmiya Anbumani and former Union Minister A.K. Moorthy and others.

    According to the complaint filed by Najima, the woman inspector of TP Chatram police station (crime), an unidentified person pushed her down, injuring her hand.

    The woman officer was trying to take Sowmiya to the community hall when the incident happened.

    Police have registered a case under various sections, including the Tamil Nadu Women's Harassment Act, and are investigating the incident.

    PMKAnna University
    DTNEXT Bureau

