Case filed against unidentified PMK cadre for assaulting woman inspector in Chennai

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against an unidentified person, belonging to PMK, for allegedly assaulting a woman inspector at a community hall in Chennai.

The incident occurred on January 2, 2024, during a protest, seeking arrest of all people involved in the Anna University sexual assault case, led by PMK's Sowmiya Anbumani and former Union Minister A.K. Moorthy and others.

According to the complaint filed by Najima, the woman inspector of TP Chatram police station (crime), an unidentified person pushed her down, injuring her hand.

The woman officer was trying to take Sowmiya to the community hall when the incident happened.

Police have registered a case under various sections, including the Tamil Nadu Women's Harassment Act, and are investigating the incident.