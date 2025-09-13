Carrots get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 13, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of carrots has risen, while rates of other vegetables remained largely unchanged at the Koyambedu vegetable market on Saturday (September 13).

According to traders, the price of carrots has increased by Rs 10 per kg, from Rs 45 per kg on September 11 (Thursday) to Rs 100 per kg on September 13.

Drumsticks are being sold at Rs 40 per kg, while tomatoes are sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs 35 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 100 per kg

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, coconut is sold at Rs 62 per kg.

Onions are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while small onions cost Rs 40 per kg, and carrots are being sold at Rs 45 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, potato, ivy gourd, and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 75 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Monday.